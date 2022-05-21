Betting Public Like This Heat Star To Breakout Vs. Celtics In Game 3 Bam Adebayo has yet to spurn the Celtics this series by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Can Bam Adebayo finally break out for the Miami Heat in their Eastern Conference finals series against the Boston Celtics? The betting public seem to think so.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals takes place at TD Garden on Saturday night and the majority of public prop bets have been placed on Heat center Bam Adebayo to hit the over on his points, rebounds and assists total.

PointsBet has Adebayo’s total set at 25.5, a number that he has yet to hit this series, totaling 32 total points, rebounds and assists total over his last two games.

The Celtics’ number one defense has held Adebayo in check all series, specifically in Game 2 when they held him to six points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Tip-off for Game 3 at TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.