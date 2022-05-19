Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 2 Betting Model Preview
The Miami Heat are set to play host to the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals from FTX Arena.
Jimmy Butler and the Heat came out on top in Game 1 by a score of 118-107 and will look to take a 2-0 series advantage tonight at home. Butler recorded a game-high 41-points in the victory, while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 29.
Al Horford of the Celtics is highly unlikely to play in Game 2 as he’s in Covid-19 protocols, while Kyle Lowry of the Heat has already been ruled out.Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Game Information
Boston Celtics (8-4) | Miami Heat (9-3)
Date: 05/19/2022 | Time: 08:30 PM
Location: Miami, Florida | Venue: Ftx Arena
Spread Open: Heat -5 | Current: Heat -3.5
Game Total Open: 206 | Current: 207.5
Moneyline Open: Celtics +170/ Heat -204 | Current: Celtics +138/ Heat -164
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics +340
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Miami Heat +280Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Analysis
The Celtics had an eight-point lead at the break in Game 1 before being outscored by Miami 39-14 in the third frame, which ultimately led the Heat to victory. Miami was the more efficient team in Game 1, shooting 48.8% from the floor, while the Celtics shot below them at 45.6%. Five Heat players scored in double figures in the victory including Tyler Herro, who finished the game with 18. Boston had no answer for Butler in Game 1 and that’s going to need to change tonight if the Celtics have hopes of evening up the series. Robert Williams played well in Game 1 for Boston, but missing Horford for a second straight game will make things tougher for the Celtics against a Miami team that is great at making adjustments.
The SportsGrid betting model is strongly in favor of the Celtics on the road for Game 2, giving them an 80.80% win probability, while also having a five-star rating on the moneyline. The line opened with Miami favored at -5 and has fallen to -3.5, with the spread also being a five-star rating in favor of the visitors. Marcus Smart should play for the Celtics tonight which is a big boost for Boston, specifically on the defensive end of the floor, and that should give his team the advantage they need in order to pick up at least a cover, if not the split on the road before heading back home.
In terms of the total, the model also really likes the over tonight, giving it a five-star rating. The line opened at 206 and has risen to 207.5, which shows some line movement in favor of the over. Game 1 saw a total of 225 points scored and it’s not hard to see these two clubs going over the total once again tonight.
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (80.80%) vs Miami Heat (19.20%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!