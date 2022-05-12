Bruins Odds: Bet B’s In Game 6 To Beat Hurricanes In Regulation Boston is +125 to win in 60 minutes by Sam Panayotovich 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The betting favorite has won every game of the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes playoff series.

Carolina protected home ice in Games 1, 2 and 5 while Boston stood tall in Games 3 and 4 at TD Garden. Now it’s back to Causeway Street for Game 6 and surprise, surprise, the B’s are a small favorite to take care of business and force a do-or-die seventh game.

Most American sportsbooks opened the Bruins around -125 with a total of 6 and there hasn’t been much movement on either market. I really like Boston to continue its home-ice dominance, especially considering Hampus Lindholm should return to join Charlie McAvoy on the blue line.

#NHLBruins updates per Coach Cassidy:

▪️Jeremy Swayman will start Game 6 on Thursday night

▪️"Anticipates" Hampus Lindholm will make his return to the lineup pic.twitter.com/pTFcfweiX8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 11, 2022

There’s also a common theme throughout this series where the home team jumps out early and takes complete control of the game. The Bruins’ top line has been stifled in Raleigh (when the ‘Canes have the last change), while Boston has exposed Carolina goalies on its home sheet.

Series results:

G1: CAR 5-1

G2: CAR 5-2

G3: BOS 4-2

G4: BOS 5-2

G5: CAR 5-1

I’m banking on the song remaining the same in Game 6.

Five games is obviously far from a large sample size, but it’s impossible to ignore how every single game has played out. And rather than bet the Bruins on the moneyline, I’m eyeing the regulation market, which allows you to turn that minus sign into a plus sign.

You can take Boston to win in 60 minutes (+125) instead of laying the lumber (-130). Overtime is always a possibility, but I’m willing to roll the dice. Besides, plus-money bets make your payouts bigger and parlays juicier.

It seems Bruce Cassidy could break up the Bruins’ “Perfection Line” to start Game 6, but he’s done a masterful job keeping Boston’s top line away from Carolina’s Jordan Staal line at the Garden. I’m expecting the Bruins to generate a ton of scoring chances and solve Carolina’s Antti Raanta early and often to set up everybody’s two favorite words.

Game seven.

Bruins to win in regulation +125

RECORD: (113-107, +33.6)