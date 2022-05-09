Bruins Odds: Bookmakers Have Boston Slight Underdog With Series Tied The Bruins evened up the best-of-seven series on Sunday by Greg Dudek 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Bruins made up a ton of ground on their home ice in their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston’s 5-2 win at TD Garden on Sunday leveled the series at two-all. But despite the B’s erasing Carolina’s two-game series lead, bookmakers still have the Bruins as a slight underdog, albeit a small one, to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are at +110 to win the series over the Hurricanes. That means a $100 bet would net a total profit of $210. The Hurricanes are currently listed as the betting favorite at -130, and have two out of the possible remaining three games being played at their home rink.

Boston certainly has changed the trajectory of the series, though. Three days ago, the odds of Boston and Carolina going to a Game 7 to decide the series was at +240. Now with the series tied, bookmakers see the series going the distance with odds at -110.

The series shifts back to Carolina for Game 5 with the Bruins and Hurricanes taking the ice on Tuesday with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NESN, along with an hour of pregame coverage.