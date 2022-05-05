Bruins Odds: Bookmakers Not Ruling Boston Out Just Yet The Bruins will head into Game 3 down 2-0 in the series by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Bruins went down 2-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes after their 5-2 loss on Wednesday. Despite that, a Boston comeback doesn’t appear to be out of the question.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made it clear after Game 2 that Boston needs to make adjustments to have a chance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston will have to do so without defenseman Hampus Lindholm. However, Jeremy Swayman will get his chance in net in Game 3, and it appears oddsmakers are also giving the Bruins a chance in the series.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s series props sees the likeliest outcome for the Bruins-Hurricanes series to be a seven-game series (+240). A five-game series is close behind that (+250). This means a $100 bet on the series to go seven games would pay out $340, and a $100 bet on the series to go five games would pay out $350.

The prop falls in line with what bookmakers’ feelings were before the series started. The Bruins are hopeful a return to TD Garden can provide a boost and the tide of the series can transition their direction.

Game 3 of Bruins-Hurricanes will be on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage of the game, including pregame, will be on NESN starting at 6 p.m.