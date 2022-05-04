Bruins Odds: Ready To Double Down On B’s Series Price Vs. Hurricanes? You can find +175 on Boston to eliminate Carolina by Sam Panayotovich 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you still believe in the Boston Bruins, now’s the time to buy more stock.

I advocated for a Bruins series bet at +100 before Monday night’s opener against the Carolina Hurricanes and I’m still bullish that the B’s can make this a series and win it. They came out very strong in the first period with a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal but just couldn’t put a puck in the back of the net.

Carolina capitalized on Boston’s inability to light the lamp early, then scored two backbreaking goals at the end of the second period and never looked back. If you really think about it, the ‘Canes did what they were supposed to do — protect home ice — but this series is far from over.

The silver lining is that you can now bet the B’s at a bigger plus price because they’re in a 1-0 hole. Boston’s series price rose from +100 to as high as +175 after one game and I’m willing to double down.

The Bruins are a very resilient hockey team and if they can replicate the effort and energy from the beginning of Game 1, good things are very possible. And I’m not a believer in Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta morphing into a brick wall out of nowhere. If Boston can crack him, everything will change.

I also applaud head coach Bruce Cassidy’s decision to keep Linus Ullmark between the pipes. It shows his group that there’s absolutely no panic or indecision and that’s respectable at a point when plenty of people are calling for rookie Jeremy Swayman to take over the net.

I agree with going back to Ullmark in Game 2.

No need to panic….#NHLBruins #StanleyCup — Andrew Raycroft (@AndrewRaycroft) May 3, 2022

“(Ullmark) had a great run coming into the playoffs and we’re not going to judge him on one game,” Cassidy told reporters on Tuesday. “It was his first playoff game. There’s a bunch of different things that go into that. But at the end of the day, he’s going back in and hopefully he’s a better goaltender.”

I’m banking on a bounce-back effort for Ullmark and his ‘mates and doubling down on the B’s to win this series.

Assuming they equalize it Wednesday night, that +170 or +175 ticket in your back pocket will look really nice when the series shifts to Causeway Street for Games 3 and 4.

Bruins +175 to win series

RECORD: (112-106, +33.8)