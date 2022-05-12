Cardinals Starter Adam Wainwright Could Return This Weekend by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB.com’s John Denton reports that Adam Wainwright will likely start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

#STLCards are still listing Sunday’s starting pitcher as TBA, but that was prior to RHP Adam Wainwright clearing MLB protocols (two negative tests and no symptoms). Wainwright is currently throwing a bullpen off the mound, potentially putting him on target for Sunday. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 12, 2022

Wainwright tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6 but has since cleared the league’s health and safety protocols.

After testing positive, he took to Twitter to let his followers know how he was doing, writing, “Just, so everyone knows, I feel great. 100%, with zero symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols, I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we’re hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking about me!”

Wainwright threw a bullpen session on Thursday and could be ready as early as the weekend. The Cardinals have not named a starter for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, so it seems like an opportune time to hand the ball to him. This season, Wainwright has three wins and three losses in six starts. He has a 3.18 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts in 34 innings.

St. Louis is second in the NL Central with a 17-13 record, two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers.

