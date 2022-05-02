Casey DeSmith Should Get 1st NHL Playoff Start vs. Rangers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With Tristan Jarry on the shelf, Casey DeSmith could get his first-ever NHL playoff start this week. According to Wes Crosby of NHL.com, the Pittsburgh Penguins will likely go with the 30-year-old career backup when they start their first-round series with the New York Rangers.

Jarry, the starting goaltender, is dealing with a lower-body injury and won’t likely be in the lineup until at least Game 3.

DeSmith was thrust into action at the end of the season and won three straight games with Jarry ailing. On the season, the Rochester, New Hampshire native had one of his better years as the understudy. DeSmith tied a career-best with three shutouts and put up an 11-6-5 mark in 24 starts and 26 appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the opener reasonably tight, with the road dog Penguins at +105 and the home favorites at -126 on the moneyline. Pittsburgh heads to Madison Square Garden for the opener on Tuesday.