Celtics' Al Horford Upgraded to Questionable For Game 2 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics have upgraded Al Horford to questionable ahead of Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

Horford missed Game 1 after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, his third time this year. He’s publicly stated that he is vaccinated. Horford was crucial for the Celtics in round two against the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 13 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals in the Conference Semifinals.

During 69 regular-season games, Horford had 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per night.

Boston lost Game 1 of the Conference Finals 118-107 to the Heat. In Horford’s absence, Robert Williams III started at center, picking up 18 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks.

Marcus Smart is also hoping to play after missing Game 1 with a sprained foot. Derrick White will not suit up for Game 2 due to the expected birth of a child.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Celtics are +130 against the Miami Heat on Thursday.