Celtics' Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 1 Against the Heat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reports that Marcus Smart remains questionable ahead of the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 matchup with the Miami Heat.

Marcus Smart is still pretty sore and remains questionable for tonight. #Celtics #Heat — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 17, 2022

News of Smart’s sprained right foot came after the Celtics’ 109-81 Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He played 37 minutes, as he racked up 11 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds in the final game of that series. Smart also battled through a right quad contusion in Boston’s series with the Bucks.

Smart led the Celtics in assists with 5.9 per game during the regular season. He also contributed 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals a night.

Derrick White will most likely start in place of Smart and Payton Pritchard should see more time on the floor. The Heat will also be missing their starting point guard, as Kyle Lowry will not be playing Game 1.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Celtics are +108 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The Celtics are favored to win the Eastern Conference Finals at -175.

