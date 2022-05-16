Celtics Odds: C’s, Warriors Series Price Would Be Coin Flip In Las Vegas The SuperBook has BOS +100 in a potential series by Sam Panayotovich 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics are four wins away from the NBA Finals.

After sweeping away the Brooklyn Nets in the first round and dispatching the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday, it’s off to South Beach to begin a best-of-seven series against Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.

Odds are good you already knew all that, so let’s go next level.

If the C’s get past the Heat, they’ll face either the Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks. And one Las Vegas sportsbook says a Boston-Golden State NBA Finals would essentially be a coin flip. The Westgate SuperBook is currently dealing the Warriors -120 ($120 wins $100) and the Celtics +100 ($100 wins $100).

Potential Finals series prices via SuperBook:

Celtics (+100) vs. Warriors (-120)

Celtics (-190) vs. Mavericks (+170)

Heat (+170) vs. Warriors (-190)

Mavericks (+100) vs. Heat (-120)

You can actually place those bets now and if you bet on a series that doesn’t happen, you get a refund.

Making the C’s even money in a series where they would have to stop Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — and play at Oracle Arena in a potential Game 7 — is proof that oddsmakers truly respect Boston a ton.

If you’ve been reading NESN Bets, you’ll remember how much one professional bettor loved the C’s, too.

“[The Celtics] closed the season better than anybody,” the bettor told NESN two weeks ago. “They were 25-25 through 50 games and finished 26-6 down the home stretch while avoiding the injury bug. That’s the other part. They’re finding their stride while other teams have been playing without key guys. The Celtics are dangerous and they’re healthy.”

“Healthy” is obviously relative at this point as most of the four remaining playoff teams are dealing with something. Boston didn’t have the services of center Robert Williams III for the last four games of the Milwaukee series — he is available against Miami — and Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 1 on Tuesday with a foot injury.

Overcoming adversity is nothing new for this Celtics club and their resiliency gets them more and more respect from bettors and bookmakers every single day. And now we know how one sportsbook feels about Boston’s chances against the big, bad Warriors.

Flip a coin.