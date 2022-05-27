Celtics Odds: Why Sizable Game 6 Favorite Shouldn’t Scare Bettors Away Boston enters Game 6 as a 8.5-point home favorite by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

BOSTON — It’s not overly common to see one team favored by more than a touchdown in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, but that’s exactly where the Boston Celtics find themselves entering Friday’s clash at TD Garden against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics are a consensus 8.5-point home favorite entering what could prove to be the final game of the best-of-seven. Boston, possessing a 3-2 series lead, is one win away from the NBA Finals.

And while that spread, at least on the surface, might stick out given where we are at in the postseason, BetMGM’s John Ewing indicated that it shouldn’t scare bettors away from riding with Boston.

Since 2016, when a team enters a game in the conference finals as an eight-point favorite (or more), those favorites have covered the spread 66% of the time (10-5 ATS), as shared by Ewing.

The Celtics still are gaining some backing from the public.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Friday evening that 58% of the spread handle, which reflects 54% of bets, is on the Celtics to cover. BetMGM revealed Friday morning that 62% of the handle and 51% of bets it received was on the Celtics, as well.

The Celtics and Heat will get started in Game 6 with tip off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.