Celtics Open As Favorites Vs. Heat In Eastern Conference Finals Rematch

The Boston Celtics are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat following their Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Just minutes after the win, oddsmakers were already posting lines for Celtics-Heat. Despite Miami being the No. 1 seed and Boston coming in as the No. 2 seed, the C’s are projected to win the series according to oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Celtics enter with -160 odds to advance to the NBA Finals, while the Heat have +130 odds to do the same. A $100 bet on Boston would pay out $162.50 should they get the job done.

The extra road game does not appear to scare off oddsmakers, who have witnessed the Celtics sweep the Brooklyn Nets and beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games after trailing the series 3-2.

The Heat do not have the same star power as the Celtics’ previous opponents but are the top-seeded team for a reason. Still, it might just be time for Jayson Tatum and company to take home a title.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FTX Arena, with the full schedule available now.