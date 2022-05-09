Celtics' Robert Williams OUT vs. Bucks on Monday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A sore left knee will keep Robert Williams out of the Boston Celtics lineup when they hook up with the Milwaukee Bucks for a crucial Game 4 in Wisconsin on Monday night.

Celtics say Robert Williams will miss Game 4 vs. Bucks due to left knee soreness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2022

It’s the same knee Williams had surgery on in March that kept him out for a month. The Celtics man in the middle had part of his damaged meniscus repaired in that procedure and came back earlier than the original projected timeline.

The 24-year-old led Boston in rebounding in the regular season, pulling down 9.6 per game. Williams was also the team leader in blocked shots, averaging 2.2 a night. He’s carried his defensive prowess into the playoffs as the imposing center already has eight swats and three steals in the first three games against Milwaukee.

Grant Williams slides into the starting lineup for Robert, but he will need help (and fouls) from Al Horford, Derrick White, and Daniel Theis to try and slow Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Boston as a +1.5 point road underdog on the spread and +106 on the moneyline.