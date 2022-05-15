Celtics' Robert Williams Will Come Off the Bench in Game 7 by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics will have center Robert Williams back in the lineup on Sunday for the decisive Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, albeit in a limited capacity.

John Karalis confirmed that Williams is available off the bench as the Celts look to secure their bid to the Conference Finals.

Robert Williams is available today and will come off the bench — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 15, 2022

Williams has missed the past three games with knee soreness. The big man started the first three games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals where he averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, while his presence is felt most on the defensive side of the ball. Williams ended the regular season with a team-best 3.1 Defensive Box Plus/Minus rating.

Williams’s injury paved the way for Al Horford to return to the five-spot. The 15-year veteran has a +24 rating over the past three outings, including a 30-point performance in Game 4.

That created a vacancy at power forward that Grant Williams has filled, getting the first three playoff starts of his career.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics installed as -5 favorites, although the price continues to shift in their direction ahead of tip-off.