Celtics vs. Heat 5-Star Player Props: Jimmy Butler Has an Over and Under Worth Targeting

We’ve got some other options if you’re not sure which team to lean on for this razor-thin Eastern Conference Finals Game 2. Maybe the 1-point spread between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat is too close to call. If the Celts at -102 and Miami at -116 on the moneyline are not to your liking, that’s okay. You could also be stumped on which side of the 206.5-point game total to put your chips down on. Not a problem.

SportsGrid’s player props tool has got you covered to bank on individual performances rather than the game as a whole. With a historical return rate north of 60 percent, the tool has rolled out a lucky seven-pack of five-star selections for tonight’s NBA game.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA Game Information

Boston Celtics (8-4) | Miami Heat (9-3) Date: 05/19/2022 | Time: 08:30 PM Location: Miami, Florida | Venue: Ftx Arena

SportsGrid 5-Star Player Prop Model Picks

Jimmy Butler: 1.5 three-pointers made – Under -186 – Edge: 33.4% – Projection: 0.6 three-pointers made

Jimmy Butler: 5.5 Assists – Over -106 – Edge: 14.8% – Projection: 6.6 Assists

Marcus Smart: 2.5 Rebounds – Over -154 – Edge: 16.8% – Projection: 4.2 Rebounds

Marcus Smart: 8.5 Reb + Ast – Over -138 – Edge: 14.6% – Projection: 10.4 Reb + Ast

Grant Williams: 4.5 Reb + Ast – Over +102 – Edge: 16.6% – Projection: 5.4 Reb + Ast

Grant Williams: 3.5 Rebounds – Over +106 – Edge: 16.5% – Projection: 4.3 Rebounds

PJ Tucker: 6.5 Reb + Ast – Over -138 – Edge: 14.4% – Projection: 8.2 Reb + Ast

The Butler is Not Going to Do it From Deep

While Jimmy Butler can step behind the arc and make three-pointers, it’s not his game. The undeniable heartbeat of the Heat is a tough, slashing player when he’s at his best.

On the season, the former 76er attempted only 2.0 triples a night and hit 0.5 for a paltry three-point percentage of just 23.3. In these playoffs, those numbers have improved as Butler has fired at a 34 percent efficiency rate from behind the arc. Even with more than an 11 percent improvement, “Buckets” is only nailing 1.5 per game.

This season, Boston held opponents to the lowest three-point field goal percentage at 33.9 and gave up the eight-fewest triples per game. In these playoffs, the Celtics have also allowed the fewest threes per game among teams that got out of the first round.

Butler may fill up the stat sheet in assists, as the prop tool recommends taking the over, points and rebounds, but it will be a different story on the perimeter. Boston should be able to lock him up from three-point land, especially with Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart back in the lineup.

While the juice is on the high end and overs are always more fun to play as you’re in it until the end, putting money in your pocket is even more fun. Take Butler under 1.5 three-pointers made tonight, and you don’t even have to pay the props tool a cut.