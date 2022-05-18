Clayton Kershaw Yet to Throw From Mound for Dodgers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The long-time Dodgers ace has yet to be cleared for any mound work as Clayton Kershaw works his way back from a pelvic injury. Juan Toribio of MLB.com is LA’s beat reporter and tweeted the bad news for Dodgers fans and Kershaw fantasy owners.

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw won’t throw a bullpen today. They don’t know when that will happen. It rules out the possibility that he’ll be back when the 15 days are up on his IL stint. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) May 18, 2022

There was some optimism that the 34-year-old would be able to throw his first bullpen session since landing on the 15-day injured list five days ago, but that will not yet be the case. The team doesn’t have a timeline for when the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner will start tossing from the bump, but this news means Kershaw won’t come off the IL when first eligible.

The eight-time All-Star was off to a vintage Clayton Kershaw type of start to the season. In April, he only had one mediocre showing when he gave up four earned runs in five innings. On the year, the big Texan is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 0.73 WHIP.

Kershaw’s control has been out of this world as he’s issued just three walks in 30 innings while averaging more than a K per frame.

If he can get back soon and keep up that pace, there is a ton of value in throwing a few bucks on Kershaw to add another Cy to the mantle. He pays out at a juicy +2500 on FanDuel Sportsbook.