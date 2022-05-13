Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw Headed to Injured List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a significant blow to their starting rotation on Friday.

According to the club’s official Twitter, star pitcher Clayton Kershaw is headed to the injured list due to inflammation in his right sacroiliac joint (pelvis).

The Dodgers recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger and placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 13, 2022

The severity of the injury remains unknown at this time. In a corresponding move, LA has recalled fellow left-hander Garrett Cleavinger.

The news comes as a shock as there were no reports that Kershaw was dealing with an injury, and he was initially scheduled to start tonight’s contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Walker Buehler, who was set to take the mound Saturday, will now draw the start in Kershaw’s absence.

Kershaw has been fantastic in the early going, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and 0.73 WHIP across 30 innings. The three-time Cy Young winner recently became the Dodgers’ all-time leader in strikeouts with 2,702 and counting.

