Dodgers Vs. Cubs Postponed Due To Inclement Weather by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Friday afternoon’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed due to inclement weather, per the Cubs on Twitter.

Today’s Cubs-Dodgers game at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The makeup game is scheduled for tomorrow, May 7, at 6:40 p.m. CDT, as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game has been shifted to start at 12:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/uruxcVwUCK — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 6, 2022

It’s been raining all day in Chicago, and with action scheduled for the afternoon, this was an easy decision to make. Both teams had Thursday off, so they will be well-rested to resume playing tomorrow. The teams will make up the game on Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitches are set for 12:05 p.m. CDT and 6:45 p.m. CDT.

The Dodgers have confirmed that Clayton Kershaw will start the first game on Saturday while Tyler Anderson will be on the mound in Game 2. The Cubs will go with Drew Smyly in the opening game, while Daniel Norris will start the second game.

MLB Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the MLB through runlines, moneylines, totals, props, and more only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.