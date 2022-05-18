Edmonton Oilers-Calgary Flames Game 1 Player Props by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers could provide a sneaky high-scoring series in Round 2, which bodes well for people targeting this matchup.

Elias Lindholm factored in on the game-winning goal to send the Flames to the second round of the playoffs and there’s room for optimism that he’ll be even more productive in Round 2 against Edmonton. The Selke-Trophy nominee isn’t just exceptional defensively, he scored three times in Round 1 and added a career-high 42-goals during this regular season. Lindholm will likely be tasked with trying to shut down Connor McDavid and his line, and while that task is daunting, McDavid hasn’t proved to be a great defensive forward, creating a matchup you can take advantage of if you’re a possession team like the Flames are.

Tyler Toffoli was quiet for his standards in Round 1 against the Dallas Stars, but to be fair, it wasn’t exactly a fast-paced offensive series. The veteran winger tallied just one goal and one assist, but he did look much better on the ice as the series progressed in Round 1. Toffoli is currently slotted on the third line for Calgary with Calle Jarnkrok and Dillon Dube. Those names don’t jump off the page at you in terms of creating offense, but Toffoli has been known to do that himself, specifically on the powerplay where he’s still playing a role. The winger has much more to offer in this series against the Oilers and there’s too much value in this number with a clutch performer to ignore at +260.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Evander Kane can’t score all the goals for Edmonton, can they? Zach Hyman played a subtle role in Round 1 against the Los Angeles Kings when he recorded two goals and two assists in seven games, but there’s no doubt his skillset will give him more of an opportunity against a physical Flames team. Even if this series ends up being one where a lot of goals are scored, it doesn’t have the feelings of a track-meet, and a lot of those goals are likely to come from grinding the opposition down and a strong forecheck. Hyman brings both of those elements to the table, especially strong puck retrieval skills, and the value you’re getting him at tonight is simply too good to pass up at+260.