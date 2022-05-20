Edmonton Oilers-Calgary Flames Game 2 Player Props by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers might not score 15 times tonight like in Game 1, but there still should be plenty of goals at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Connor McDavid showed up for Game 1 of the Edmonton Oilers series against the Calgary Flames, the bad news was that his goaltending and defense decided to stay at home. If you had told someone that McDavid would record four points in the first matchup of this series, they’d have told you that the Oilers likely won by multiple goals, but that just wasn’t the case with Calgary besting Edmonton 9-6.

The Oilers superstar center has already put up 18 points in eight games in the playoffs, and it’s clear that he’s not the same player in the postseason that we’ve seen in years past, where he certainly seemed tentative and wasn’t able to take over games. There have also been more penalties called in this year’s playoffs and teams aren’t getting away with abusing superstars as we’ve seen in years past, which is good news for McDavid and more evident with his current point totals. The Oilers were 0/4 on the powerplay in Game 1 and a lot of that credit can go to Calgary with their tenaciousness on the penalty kill, but when you embody the skills McDavid does on offense, it’s only a matter of time before those costly penalties bite you, and that should be no different with the Flames in tonight’s Game 2. You’re getting positive value from McDavid to record a powerplay point after his team struggled in Game 1, which presents a great bounce-back opportunity and one you likely shouldn’t pass up at +124.

McDavid has been an active shooter in the playoffs this season and has recorded three or more shots on goal in each of his last five games, which also included five shots on goal in the team’s Game 1 loss to Calgary. This number/price combo feels too low and looks to be one we can take advantage of.

Matthew Tkachuk was a difference-maker in Game 1 of this series, recording a hat-trick in Calgary’s 9-6 victory. This could open the floodgates for Tkachuk to continue scoring after a difficult time against a stingy Dallas team in Round 1. Tkachuk was able to light the lamp 42-times this season, which was a career-high after scoring 34-goals back in 2018-19.

This series is likely to have plenty of goals scored and the style of play that Tkachuk brings, with his elite puck skills and physical presence is one that stands out and can take advantage of the Edmonton defense. You’re still getting a price tonight that makes sense to consider at +152.