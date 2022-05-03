FanDuel Group Appoints David Jennings as New CFO by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

FanDuel Group announced on Tuesday morning that David Jennings has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Jennings will be in charge of overseeing all of FanDuel’s finance functions including FP&A, strategy, accounting, procurement, tax and treasury in support of the company’s Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, Daily Fantasy, Retail, and corporate functions.

In the press release, Jennings received high praise from the company’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Amy Howe.

âDavid is a consummate financial executive who brings valuable institutional knowledge to FanDuel, and I’m delighted to welcome him to our leadership team. As we continue to grow our business and increase our market share, David will bring a keen eye for how we can continuously improve our financial approach and discipline, a hallmark of Flutter and FanDuel’s strength.â

Jennings moves over to FanDuel after working for their parent company, Flutter Plc (LON: FLTR), where he served as Group Director of Investor Relations and FP&A.

He boasts a history in the gaming industry as well, after doing some work for J&E Davy, where he focused on the rise of online and mobile wagering.

FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers.