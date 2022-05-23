FanDuel Odds Boost Among Panthers-Lightning Game 4 Player Props by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tampa Bay has been dominant against Florida in Round 2 of the playoffs and you can expect that to continue for tonight’s Game 4 with a chance to move on.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

FanDuel is offering a nice odds boast tonight for the Lightning to defeat the Panthers and captain Steven Stamkos to score in the victory. The odds would regularly payout at +350 but have been increased to +450 tonight with Tampa Bay having a chance to move on to Round 3 of the playoffs. Stamkos has turned back the clock in Round 2 of the playoffs and has posted four points in three games against Florida, including a two-goal performance yesterday afternoon in Game 3.

Stamkos has recorded 12 shots in three games and has played an integral role in the Lightning’s success on the powerplay, which Florida has had no answer for through three games. The Lightning have simply been the much better team through three games and Stamkos has been a factor in each victory. Look for him to have a hand in tonight’s contest and take advantage of the tremendous value on this odds boast at +450.

There’s an argument to be made that Andrei Vasilevskiy has been the Lightning’s best player in this series through three games, but if you wanted to look at Tampa Bay players outside the goalie, Nikita Kucherov has made a great case. Kucherov put up points in Round 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs but wasn’t as impactful as we’ve seen him be in this series against Florida, where he recorded seven points in three games, which include a pair of goals.

When Kucherov isn’t at his best, he’s playing a perimeter-style game and not driving the net or creating plays that he’s very capable of doing, and the Lightning have been fortunate to have seen the elite side to his game in this series against Florida. Kucherov is still boasting really nice value tonight to score at +156 and that number is one you should likely still be buying in on.

The Lightning received a lot of offense from their bottom-six forward core against Toronto in Round 1 and so far against Florida in Round 2, with Corey Perry a huge part of that success. The veteran winger has found a way to contribute at 5-on-5 and on the powerplay for the Lightning, which has seen him total one goal in every game in this series and four points. Perry has recorded eight shots on goal in three games for Tampa Bay and his great net-front presence has proved valuable in helping the Lightning boast a 3-0 series lead.

With the big winger showing us that he’s very much capable of stepping up in these important games, there’s no reason we shouldn’t continue looking at him to score in this Game 4. The value he’s presenting at +270 makes too much sense and it’s hard to see the beat-down Panthers defenders having any answers for him in front of Sergei Bobrovsky.