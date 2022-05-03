Flyers Will Not Bring Back Interim Head Coach Mike Yeo by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic reports that the Philadelphia Flyers will not bring back Mike Yeo as head coach next year.

The Philadelphia Flyers are making a change at head coach (again).



Interim head coach Mike Yeo is not expected to return, according to multiple reports.



In December, Yeo took over behind the bench when the Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault. Yeo was the interim head coach for 60 games and had a record of 17-36-7. However, the team’s poor performance had more to do with its construction rather than its coaching (that’s not to say Yeo was a good coach).

Philadelphia was the third team where he’s been the head coach. As head coach, Yeo spent five seasons with the Minnesota Wild, three with the St. Louis Blues, and one with the Flyers, amassing a 246-181-55 record.

The second round is the furthest any of Yeo’s teams have ever made it in the postseason. In the 2021-22 season, Philadelphia finished second last in the Eastern Conference with a 25-46-11 record.

