Fox Sports Signs Tom Brady to 10-Year, $375 Million Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Fox Sports announced that following Tom Brady’s retirement from football, he would join the network as its lead analyst.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady will be paired with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt to call games.

The New York Posts’ Andrew Marchand reports Brady’s deal will be for ten years and $375 million. It will be the largest contract in sportscasting history, more than double CBS’ Tony Romo’s and ESPN’s Troy Aikman’s salaries of $17 million per year.

Brady has had an eventful offseason, to say the least. He retired, then un-retired, and he was also rumored to be heading to the Miami Dolphins while being upset with his former head coach Bruce Arians.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner responded to the announcement by saying he still has a lot of unfinished business on the field. In 2021, he led the league with 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards, and 43 touchdowns. He’ll be 45 years old in August.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +750 to win Super Bowl LVII.