Friday's NHL Western Conference Player Props to Target

The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars have had a low-scoring series, but there are still some exciting players that are available to target in tonight’s Game 6.

Like the rest of his team, Johnny Gaudreau was quiet to start their series with the Dallas Stars. After Game 3, Calgary has now won two straight games and have the Stars on the brink of elimination, where they’ve scored seven goals over that two-pack of games.

The star winger has now tallied five points in this series, including one goal, and with how much he raised his play in Games 4 and 5, there’s reason to expect he’ll be able to score in this Game 6 and help the Flames move onto the second round.

Now you’re probably looking at this number and wondering how it’s gotten to this point with Jamie Benn? It’s clear he’s lost a step and just hasn’t fully adapted to the new playing style he needs to have in order to find success. The 6’2 210-pound winger has been a very good playoff performer in prior years, recording 50 points in 64 career postseason games.

You’re likely not going to be able to get a lot of chances off the rush like we’ve seen through five games in this series and that actually bodes well for Benn, who’s found more success contributing around the net of late. Benn has totaled just one point in this series in five games, but if the Stars hope to extend this series to a seventh game, they’ll need their veteran leaders like Benn to step up and contribute, something he’s been able to do in years past.