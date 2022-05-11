Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies Betting Model Game 5 Picks

The Golden State Warriors will look to finish off the Memphis Grizzlies tonight on the road as they enter Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors picked up a 101-98 victory in Game 4, with a chance to advance to the Western Conference Final tonight. Curry led all scorers on Monday with 32 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had a team-high 21 points for the Grizzlies.

Memphis was without Ja Morant for Game 4 and is expected to be without him for the rest of the playoffs, a devastating blow to the No. 2 seed.

Golden State Warriors (6-2) | Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) Date: 05/11/2022 | Time: 09:30 PM Location: Memphis, Tennessee | Venue: FedexForum

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Spread Open: Warriors -3.5/ Grizzlies +3.5 | Current: Warriors -4 (-112)/ Grizzlies +4 (-108) Game Total Open: 218.5 | Current: 218.5 Moneyline Open: Warriors -156/ Grizzlies +132 | Current: Warriors -174/ Grizzlies +146

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game Information

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors +185 Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies +6500 Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies The Grizzlies put up a very good performance without Morant in the lineup for Game 4 and came up just short on a night they easily could have won. The Warriors had an off-night shooting, especially from three, where they shot just 24.3%. It was a wasted opportunity and you shouldn’t expect a repeat in Game 5. Even with that being said, the Grizzlies should get some credit for playing a strong defensive game and that’s something they try to build off tonight to keep their season alive. The SportsGrid betting model is in favor of the Grizzlies season marching on, giving Memphis a win probability of 69.68%. The model also is very high on the Grizzlies on both the moneyline and spread, giving Memphis a five-star rating on both accounts. As we mentioned, it’s hard to see the Warriors shooting as poorly as they did in Game 4 again, but you could argue the same thing for Memphis, who were held to just 41.7% from the floor. The spread for Game 4 got up to double figures, but you’re not seeing that in this spot tonight with the game in FedexForum, increasing the odds the Grizzlies keep things close. In terms of the total, the line is currently set at 218.5 and the model gives the OVER a 3.5-star rating. So far in this series, we’ve seen point totals of 233, 207, 254, and 199, which has ultimately seen every other game go over the total.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (30.32%) vs Memphis Grizzlies (69.68%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MEM 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MEM 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 3.5 Stars

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!