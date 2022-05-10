Heat's Kyle Lowry Out for Game 5 vs the 76ers on Tuesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reports that the Miami Heat will be without Kyle Lowry for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a hamstring injury.

Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out tonight against Philadelphia 76ers. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 10, 2022

Lowry has already missed four games during this season’s playoffs with the injury, which he re-aggravated in Game 4 while playing 30 minutes. Lowry had six points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the contest. The Heat lost 116-108 to the Sixers, which evened the series at two games.

Lowry is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and one steal through five postseason games.

With Lowry injured, Victor Oladipo has found some space to work. He’s averaged 12.3 points, 2.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and one steal in six postseason games. Gabe Vincent has also seen four starts in Lowry’s absence, so Miami has options in the backcourt.

The Heat have lost three of the five games Lowry has played in these playoffs, including both of their losses to Philadelphia.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Miami Heat are -146 against the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 on Tuesday.