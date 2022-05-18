Heat's Kyle Lowry Ruled OUT for Game 2 vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Heat will again be without their starting point guard as Kyle Lowry will stay in street clothes for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is listed as out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 16, 2022

The former Toronto Raptor has been dealing with a left hamstring strain that has limited him to just five games in these playoffs. Lowry did not practice on Monday before he missed the Eastern Conference Finals opener and only did some light shooting today.

The former Raptor last played in Miami’s Game 4 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia more than a week ago. Lowry started and logged over 30 minutes and put up six points, seven assists, and pair of steals in Miami’s temporary road bump on its path to an NBA title.

Miami will continue to lean on Gabe Vincent as he is expected to suit up despite the questionable tag. Vincent has been listed with the Q all postseason but has yet to miss a game. The undrafted guard is coming off his most productive performance of these playoffs. Vincent scored 17 points on 50 percent shooting in Miami’s 118-107 Game 1 victory.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami as a -3.5 point home favorite and -164 on the moneyline as they look to secure a 2-0 series lead before heading to Boston for Game 3 on Saturday night.