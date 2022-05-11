Here’s How Public’s Betting Celtics Vs. Bucks In Game 5 Of Tight Series Bettors are backing the Milwaukee Bucks by Scott Neville Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks has been as close as an NBA Playoff series can get.

Both sides have dealt back-and-forth blows, with neither team able to string together two wins in a row. According to bettors, the trend is going to continue despite the Celtics’ home-court advantage in Game 5.

PointsBets Sportsbook revealed that 71% of spread bets (74% of the spread handle) are in favor of the Bucks. The Celtics enter the matchup as 5.5-point favorites, which is certainly influencing those numbers.

BetMGM released similar numbers with the same spread total. 66 percent of bettors, (70% of the spread handle) took the Bucks to cover. Most surprisingly, 72% of BetMGM bettors are taking the Milwaukee moneyline.

Given the amount of lead and series lead changes that have occurred in just four games, the public likely favors the idea of a close game. Still, with the Celtics at home, they should have a high chance to cover, especially if center Al Horford continues his hot streak.

The public is also very high on the Under in this game.

The Celtics will take on the Bucks for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday in TD Garden.