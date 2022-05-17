How Public Is Betting Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Miami is a slight home favorite in the series opener by Sean T. McGuire 25 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bettors that are placing a wager on Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have acknowledged there is a decision to make given the spread is so narrow.

Those backing the Heat, who benefit from both home-court advantage and more rest, can see the benefit in taking Miami to cover the mere 1.5-point spread rather than picking the hosts on the moneyline. It offers a few extra cents on the dollar and the only way those bets lose is if Miami wins by a single point. It’s possible, sure, but bettors are willing to take their chances.

That’s why 58% of spread bets and 64% of the spread handle at DraftKings Sportsbook is on Jimmy Butler and company to win by two points or more, according to a release. It’s quite similar at BetMGM Sportsbook as 66% of spread bets and 75% of the money wagered on the spread is on Miami to cover.

On the other hand, however, those who think the Celtics will maintain their momentum after a Game 7 victory Sunday see Boston at plus-money to win straight up and that’s enough to get them to overlook getting 1.5 points on the spread. That’s led to the Celtics getting the clear majority of moneyline wagers as 64% of bets (58% of the handle) at BetMGM are on Boston. Those placing wagers at DraftKings view it similarly as 59% of moneyline bets (54% of handle) are on the Green.

The shortened total has prompted some tough decisions to make, as well. The total, which is set at over/under 203.5 at BetMGM, is quite low in comparison of other NBA playoff games, but given both team’s defensive style of play it’s easy to think even that number is too high. Sixty percent of the money wagered on the total (53% of bets) is on the Under at BetMGM. In contrast, 60% of bets (48% of the handle) is on the Over 204 at DraftKings.

The Celtics remain the series favorite entering Game 1 against the Heat.