How Red Sox’s World Series Odds Have Changed After Rocky Start

The Boston Red Sox stumbled out of the gate in 2022.

In a new season-low for the team, Boston sits 1.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, firmly in last place of the loaded American League East.

While the division race was expected to be a challenge, few had the Red Sox 10 games back of first place on May 8, and there might not have been a single rational person who projected the Orioles to surpass them a month into the season.

While it’s still early, fans and oddsmakers alike are on the precipice of hitting the panic button.

When the lockout ended, the Red Sox had +2200 odds, tied for 11th to win the World Series according to DraftKings Sportsbooks. Just over a month into the season, those odds have dropped to +5000, 16th in the league.

The good news? If you still believe in this team, there is a lot of money on the table. A $100 bet on the Red Sox would pay out $5,100. Given the team’s late-season push in 2021, Boston might be worth a reasonable investment.