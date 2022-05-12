How to Watch & Steam the NFL's 2022 Schedule Release Show
The NFL is set to release their regular season schedule tonight at 8PM, with breakdowns of the must see matchups to follow.
The three-hour show on NFL Network will be highlighted by Rich Eisen, Michael Irving, Steve Mariucci, and Cynthia Frelund, with other additional analysis provided from special guests.
The group will break down the schedule, looking at each division, highlighting some of the best matchups and who was selected to play in primetime games.
Stay in the know with the news online as well, with each NFL team releasing their first home game opponent at 6PM ET.
When and Where is the NFL Regular Season Schedule Release Show?
When: 8:00 PM ET
Where: NFL Los Angeles
How to Watch the NFL Regular Season Schedule Release Show?
TV channel: NFL Network, FS1
Stream: NFL.COM, NFL APP, NFL CHANNEL, YOUTUBE, PARAMOUNT+, PEACOCK & PRIME VIDEO
Special List of Featured Guests
- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
- Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
- Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur
- NFL Network & CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson
- NBC Sunday Night Football broadcaster Mike Tirico
- Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris
- Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka
- Former NFL player & current German journalist Bjorn Werner from Allianz Arena â Home of FC Bayern Munich
- NFL Vice President of Broadcasting Mike North