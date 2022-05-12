How to Watch & Steam the NFL's 2022 Schedule Release Show by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL is set to release their regular season schedule tonight at 8PM, with breakdowns of the must see matchups to follow.

The three-hour show on NFL Network will be highlighted by Rich Eisen, Michael Irving, Steve Mariucci, and Cynthia Frelund, with other additional analysis provided from special guests.

The group will break down the schedule, looking at each division, highlighting some of the best matchups and who was selected to play in primetime games.

Stay in the know with the news online as well, with each NFL team releasing their first home game opponent at 6PM ET.

When and Where is the NFL Regular Season Schedule Release Show?

When: 8:00 PM ET

Where: NFL Los Angeles

How to Watch the NFL Regular Season Schedule Release Show?

TV channel: NFL Network, FS1

Stream: NFL.COM, NFL APP, NFL CHANNEL, YOUTUBE, PARAMOUNT+, PEACOCK & PRIME VIDEO

Special List of Featured Guests