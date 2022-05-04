How to Watch, Stream & Bet the 2022 Kentucky Derby by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is set to take place on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 from Louisville, Kentucky.

There was some controversy in last year’s running of the Kentucky Derby, which saw Medina Spirit cross the finish line first, but it was later confirmed that the horse tested positive for betamethasone after the race.

With Medina Spirit ultimately disqualified, Mandaloun was named the winner.

When and Where is the Kentucky Derby?

When: 6:57 PM ET

Where: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

Length of Race: 1.25 miles

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby?

TV: NBC

Mobile: https://www.fubo.tv/welcome

How to Bet the Kentucky Derby

In addition to traditional bets such as the Kentucky Derby winner, the Derby offers a unique night with plenty of bets to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook.