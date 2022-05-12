Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Will Not Run Preakness Stakes Rich Strike won the Derby as an 80-1 underdog by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The top underdog story of horse racing will not be realized to its fullest as the Preakness Stakes will be without the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner.

Owner Rick Dawson announced Thursday Rich Strike will not be running in the Preakness Stakes. Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds, making history as the biggest underdog to win the Kentucky Derby.

“Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby,” Dawson said in a statement, via ESPN. “Should we not run in the Derby, we would point toward the Preakness. Should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome and the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time and rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with five or six weeks rest between races.”

Rich Strike’s surprise withdrawal from the Preakness marks the second time in four years a Kentucky Derby winner has not raced the Preakness. Country House and disqualified winner Maximum Security skipped the race in 2019. Mandaloun, who was elevated to the 2021 Derby win after Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance not allowed on race day, also did not run in the Preakness.

Rich Strike was unlikely to be the morning line favorite, but the field has been widened.

Kentucky Derby favorites Epicenter and Zandon are likely to emerge as the top morning line favorites, as well as Early Voting. Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath will likely be another contender for the Preakness Stakes.

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 21, and posts will be drawn on Monday, May 16.