Lightning's Brandon Hagel Fined $3,750 for Boarding by SportsGrid

The NHL Department of Player Saftey has issued a $3,750 fine to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel.

Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel has been fined $3,750, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Boarding Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 23, 2022

During Sunday’s Game 3, Hagel cross-checked Eetu Luostarinen from behind, sending Luostarinen headfirst into the boards. He was initially assessed a five-minute major penalty, but it was reduced to a two-minute minor after an official review. Hagel has one goal and four points through the Lightning’s ten postseason games. He had 25 goals and 44 points in 77 regular-season games this season.

Hagel gets 2 minute for cross-checking. pic.twitter.com/isbnN699UX — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 22, 2022

The fine is the maximum allowed under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement but has already garnered criticism for the NHL DOPS, as many think the infraction deserves a suspension. It’s one of many questionable decisions made by the NHL’s DOPS this season.

In their second-round series, the Lightning have won all three games against the Florida Panthers and are one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

