Los Angeles Chargers Sign Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to revamp last season’s underwhelming defense.

According to ESPN, the Chargers have signed veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Entering his age-31 campaign, Van Noy spent the 2021 season with the New England Patriots before being released by the club in March. The two-time Super Bowl champ was productive in his return to Foxboro, notching 66 tackles and five sacks across 16 games.

Van Noy joins a Chargers’ defense that has made several key additions, including star edge rusher Khalil Mack, Pro-Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, and former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

The Chargers D was particularly prone to the run, allowing the third-most rushing yards-per-game last season at 138.9 – ahead of only the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chargers holding the seventh-best Super Bowl odds at +1600 (tied with San Francisco and Denver).