Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Victim of Carjacking in Toronto by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Toronto Maple Leafs Public Relations confirmed on Twitter that Mitch Marner was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto.

We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening. He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 17, 2022

Marner was held at gunpoint by three suspects at a movie theatre in the southwest part of the city. The suspects had two handguns and a knife and stole his black Range Rover. Toronto Police Services said there were no injuries reported after the robbery. A Toronto Sun source said, “The suspects did not know it was Marner. They were only interested in the Range Rover, which they can quickly sell out of (the) country.”

Leafs PR said TPS asked that neither Marner nor the team comments any further on the incident while there’s an ongoing investigation.

Toronto was recently eliminated from the postseason in seven-game series by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

