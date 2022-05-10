Markstrom, Saros & Shesterkin Announced as Vezina Finalists by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NHL announced Jacob Markstrom, Juuse Saros, and Igor Shesterkin are all finalists for the Vezina Trophy.

The New York Rangers’ Shesterkin was the oddsmakers’ front-runner down the season’s final stretch. He led the league with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. Shesterkin’s save percentage is the seventh-highest in NHL history in a single season. He was the fastest goalie in franchise history to reach 30 wins in a season, taking only 41 games, and finished with a 36-13-4 record (with six shutouts).

The Calgary Flames’ Markstrom led the league in shutouts with nine, surpassing his previous career-best of eight. His 2.22 GAA was third-best, and his .922 SV% was fourth overall.

The Nashville Predators’ Saros found himself in the starting role after Pekka Rinne retired. He was in net for 38 of the Predators’ 45 wins, the highest percentage among NHL goaltenders at 84.4%. Saros faced the second-most shots with 2,107 and had the second-most saves with 1,934. He was also third in wins at 38.

NHL general managers submitted ballots for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the regular season. The winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be announced during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

