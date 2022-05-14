‘Mattress Mack’ Places $4 Million In Bets On Astros To Win World Series Mack has made a habit of placing heavy wagers by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

“Mattress Mack” is back in a big way, placing a pair of large wagers on his hometown Houston Astros.

Jim McIngvale, a furniture store owner and infamous bettor, placed a $3 million bet with (+1000) odds and a $1 million bet with (+1300) odds on Houston to win the 2022 World Series. If Houston pulls it off, he would walk away with $47 million.

This isn’t the first time that McIngvale has done something like this, however. “Mack” placed a pair of bets on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI back in February that totaled over $9 million. Of course, the Los Angeles Rams came away with the Lombardi Trophy, leaving him with a hefty tab.

McIngvale is on a bit of a losing streak when it comes to his monster bets, having been on the wrong side of futures bets on both the Alabama Crimson Tide and New England Patriots.