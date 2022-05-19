Mets' Max Scherzer Has MRI on Side, Also Dealing With Blisters on Pitching Hand
MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that in addition to the left-side injury that forced New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer from Wednesday’s game that he’s also dealing with blisters on his pitching hand.
In addition to the left-side injury that knocked him out of last night's game, Max Scherzer has been pitching through multiple blisters on his pitching hand his last two starts, according to Buck Showalter.— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 19, 2022
Scherzer had an MRI Thursday morning after leaving last night’s game in the sixth inning with left-side discomfort. It’s expected that he’ll take some time off to rest his side and allow the blisters on his hand to heal. Scherzer left with a four-run lead and picked up his fifth win through eight starts. He struck out four through 5.2 innings and had a 2.54 ERA.
After the game, Scherzer addressed the injury, “I don’t think this is a major strain. I was kind of tight, and then all of a sudden, it went. But I don’t feel like I really ripped it. It just kind of got worse. So hopefully, I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury here because I know oblique, intercostal, those things can be nasty. Hopefully, I avoided a serious injury.”
The Mets are first in the NL East with a 25-14 record, six games up on the Philadelphia Phillies.
