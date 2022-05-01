Miami Heat Guard Kyle Lowry Out for Game 1 vs. 76ers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Injuries could prevent the Miami Heat from putting their best foot forward in their Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat have six different players listed as questionable for Game 1 on Monday night, including three starters. That is in addition to starting point guard Kyle Lowry, who is confirmed as unavailable against the Sixers.

Heat injury report.

Questionable:

Morris, illness

Martin, ankle

Tucker, calf

Herro, respiratory

Strus, hamstring

Butler, knee

Plus Lowry out due to hamstring. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 1, 2022

Lowry missed the final two games of the Heat’s opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with a hamstring injury. However, the injury could have been impacting his effectiveness leading up to his absence. Lowry was averaging just 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through the first three postseason games.

Gabe Vincent took over ball-handling duties with Lowry unavailable. Vincent was only marginally more effective, totaling 20 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists across his two starts.

An injury to Sixers’ MVP candidate Joel Embiid has leveled the playing field in the semifinal matchup. The Heat enter Monday night’s contest as -7.5 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook despite the lengthy injury report.