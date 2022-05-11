Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Game 6 Betting Model Picks

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will collide tonight from TD Garden, with a chance to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series.

The Celtics came from behind in Game 4 to even up the series at two after posting a 116-108 victory. Boston was led by Jayson Tatum with a team-high 30 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 34 points for the Bucks.

Robert Williams’s status for the Celtics is one to keep an eye on tonight and he’s currently listed as questionable after missing Game 4 with a knee injury.

Milwaukee Bucks (6-3) | Boston Celtics (6-2) Date: 05/11/2022 | Time: 07:00 PM Location: Boston, Massachusetts | Venue: TD Garden

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Spread Open: Bucks +2.5/ Celtics -2.5 | Current: Bucks +5.5 (-114)/ Celtics -5.5 (-106) Game Total Open: 209.5 | Current: 214 Moneyline Open: Bucks -140/ Celtics +120 | Current: Bucks +184/ Celtics -220

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics NBA Game Information

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks +800 Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics +440 Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Analysis Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Analysis The Celtics outscored the Bucks by 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 to even up the series and they’ll be back on their home court tonight for Game 5 with a shot to take the lead. The Celtics were much more efficient than the Bucks in Game 4, with Boston shooting 50% from the floor, compared to just 41.5% for Milwaukee. The Greek Freak continued to be a monster for the Bucks in the losing effort, posting 34 points and 18 rebounds, which is why the status of Robert Williams is a big one for this game, as he’s Boston’s best interior defender. We’ve already seen some pretty big line movement in favor of Boston from the opening odds. The SportsGrid betting model likes what the Celtics have done and is in favor of them again tonight, giving them a 70.90% win probability for Game 5. Even with the confidence in the win probability, there isn’t a ton on the moneyline or spread, where the Celtics boast a 0.5-star rating on the moneyline, and a one-star rating on the spread. This is something that’s interesting to keep an eye on because of the big line movement in favor of Boston. In terms of the total, there is a lot to like tonight, as the model gives the over a five-star rating. The total for tonight is currently set at 214 and we’ve seen line movement on that as well after opening at 209.5. So far in this series, we’ve seen total points scored of 190, 195, 204, and 224, meaning there’s been a steady increase in points scored per game as the series has progressed.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Milwaukee Bucks (29.10%) vs Boston Celtics (70.90%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS 0.5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS 1 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars

