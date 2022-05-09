Monday's NHL Eastern Conference Player Props to Target by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers both need wins tonight, and you can look for them to do so with plenty of offense in their respective Game 4’s.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Barkov and the Panthers are in need of their high-scoring offense to come out from the shadows, and if they hope to even up their series at two, they’ll need more from their captain. The Finnish star has just two points in three games, and that’s going to need to change, with plenty on the line in tonight’s Game 4. Barkov was a goal-scoring phenom this year, tallying 39 goals in 67 games, meaning he certainly can light the lamp in a big game. This is one of the first times this season where you’re seeing the Panthers go through some adversity, but there could be a light at the end of the tunnel with Barkov’s offensive prowess, and you’re going to like the value you’re getting here at +164.

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) Over 0.5 Goals (+205)

Florida posted a big Game 2 victory by a score of 5-1 before falling 6-1 in Game 3. Those two results are at entirely different ends of the spectrum, but you should expect a showing closer resembling Game 2 from the Panthers in this game, which is why we’re looking towards two of their players tonight. Reinhart was great offensively this season for the Panthers, posting a career-high 82 points in 78 games, which also included 33 goals. With that being said, he’s posted just one assist through three games, and he’s clearly due to get on the board tonight. The fact you’re getting value above +200 in this spot is almost too good to pass up, especially with how good he’s been on the powerplay this season for Florida.

The Rangers head into tonight’s Game 4 trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in their series, and they’ve needed more offense in the first three games than you might have expected heading into this matchup. Zibanejad is known more as an elite distributor rather than a goal scorer, but with the amount of offense we’ve seen in this series without the Swede finding the back of the net, it feels like only a matter of time before he lights the lamp. Zibanejad recorded 81 points in 81 games this season, 29 of which were goals, and he boasts more scoring ability than he’s given credit for. Even if it’s not the first thing you think of when talking about N0. 93, getting him at +192 is outstanding and should draw plenty of intrigue tonight.