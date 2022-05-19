NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson Favorite To Repeat As All-Star Race Champion Larson will look to repeat in Texas this weekend by Jason Ounpraseuth 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The stars will be out on Sunday, as NASCAR’s All-Star Race is set to take place in Texas.

The race at Texas Motor Speedway will have adjusted rules for the occasion.

The race’s rules are, as always, complicated. The race is made up of four stages, and the first three are 25 laps each. The winners of those three stages get the first three starting spots for the final 50-lap stage. There will be a pit stop competition between stages as well, and the driver of the team that wins that will start fourth in the final stage.

In addition, if there isn’t a caution between laps 15-25 in the final stage, NASCAR is going to arbitrarily throw a caution to bunch the field and create a restart. NASCAR fans can appreciate the transparency of the rule that NASCAR has implemented for years.

20 drivers are already qualified for the All-Star Race and four will qualify via the open race on Sunday. The open race consists of three stages over the course of 50 laps and each of the winners of those three stages make the main event. The fourth and final qualifier will be the winner of a fan popularity contest who didn’t win any of the three stages.

Here are the top six favorites to win the All-Star Race. Odds are from BetMGM.

Kyle Larson (+500)

Chase Elliott (+700)

Kyle Busch (+700)

Denny Hamlin (+800)

William Byron (+900)

Larson won the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver is also the favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. A $100 bet on Larson would pay out $600.

Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing has one of the longest odds to win the All-Star Race at +6600. A $100 bet Keselowski would pay out $6700.

The All-Star Race is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.