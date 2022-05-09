National League Disappointments: Joey Votto Had an April to Forget by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

More than a month into the season there has been a fair share of slow starts in the National League. We take a look at some of the biggest early-season busts.

Joey Votto / First Base (Reds)

The Reds themselves certainly are baseball’s biggest disappointment, and for Joey Votto, this early season has been one to forget. The potential future hall of fame has yet to launch a home run and is hitting just .122 to start the season.

COVID issues have also derailed his start, but certainly, this is the toughest opening to a season for Votto in his storied career. This is coming off a 36 home run campaign in 2021, so there is hope that he can get it going eventually.

Paul DeJong / Shortstop (Cardinals)

Paul DeJong has had some nice seasons in St. Louis, but the start of his 2022 campaign has been abysmal. The 28-year-old is hitting just .130 with one home run and is quickly losing playing time in the process.

Last season DeJong hit just .197, and there were questions about what this year would look like. We’re finding out that 2021 was no mirage.

Brendan Rodgers / Shortstop (Rockies)

Colorado is off to a solid start this season, which makes it all the more surprising that Brendan Rodgers has basically had nothing to do with it. The former first-round pick finished 2021 on a high, and 2022 has looked nothing like it. Rodgers has a .221 On-Base Percentage to go with just one home run with half of his games at Coors Field.

Once a top prospect, the shine is quickly wearing off on the middle infielder. Rodgers will have to get it going in May, or he could find himself stuck on the bench.

Charlie Morton / Pitcher (Braves)

One of the great stories in baseball on the mound the past few years, Charlie Morton, has not gotten off to a flying start. His 5.65 ERA and 17 free passes in 28 innings isn’t something we’ve been used to seeing with the former Astro.

Charlie is 38 years old, so naturally, questions will be asked about his age and whether or not this is the end of the line for him. That being said, Morton had a very encouraging start on May 8th when he threw five shutout innings. Perhaps this is the beginning of a turnaround for the veteran righty.