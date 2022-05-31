NBA Finals Bettor Has Six-Figure Payout On Line Before Celtics-Warriors One of these bettors will be thrilled with the result, the other, not so much by Sean T. McGuire 22 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Some bettors have a lot more at stake than others entering the NBA Finals between the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics and Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors.

BetMGM revealed shortly after the Celtics advanced past the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals that the title winner will have at least one lucky bettor very happy upon conclusion of the best-of-seven.

One bettor placed a $20,000 future on the Celtics to win the championship at 5-to-1 odds for a total payout of $120,000.

Another bettor, though, will be hoping the Green fail miserably. After all, that aforementioned player placed $125,000 on the Warriors to win at +360. It would result in a total payout of $575,000 — $450,000 in winnings.

Both those bets were placed before the NBA Finals were determined, of course, given the more favorable prices. The Warriors, possessing home-court advantage due to a better regular-season record, are the favorite (-150) entering the title series with the Celtics (+130) behind on the DraftKings Sportsbook betting board.

The Celtics and Warriors will kick off the NBA Finals on Thursday in Golden State with the hosts a 3.5-point favorite.