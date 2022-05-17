NBA Finals Exact-Outcome Odds With Four Teams Left In 2021-22 Playoffs It's down to Boston, Miami, Golden State and Dallas by Ricky Doyle 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Four teams remain in the NBA playoffs: the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics and Heat will square off in the Eastern Conference finals, while the Warriors and Mavericks will battle in the Western Conference finals. The winners, of course, will lock horns in the NBA Finals, with the Larry O’Brien Trophy hanging in the balance.

We’ve already looked at some NBA Finals prices in wake of the Celtics knocking off the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at TD Garden. Now, let’s focus on another market: Betting on the exact outcome of this year’s NBA Finals.

This particular wager obviously requires three steps: picking a winner in the East, picking a winner in the West and then picking which of those teams will emerge victorious with all of the chips down. So, the odds are a bit longer, increasing the potential profit should you choose correctly.

The Warriors and Celtics have the shortest odds to win the championship, so it should come as no surprise the two possible outcomes involving both teams sit atop the “exact outcome” betting board.

Here were the odds, as of Tuesday afternoon, for the exact result of the 2022 NBA Finals, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Warriors to beat Celtics +310

Celtics to beat Warriors +340

Warriors to beat Heat +400

Celtics to beat Mavericks +550

Heat to beat Warriors +850

Mavericks to beat Celtics +1000

Heat to beat Mavericks +1100

Mavericks to beat Heat +1300

The Celtics and Heat open their series Tuesday night at FTX Arena. Game 1 of Warriors vs. Mavericks is scheduled for Wednesday night at Chase Center.

All things considered, the NBA playoffs are wide open this season, making it difficult to pick a champion, let alone pick the champion and who they’ll defeat with the title on the line. Nevertheless, it’s another avenue to explore with two postseason rounds in the books.