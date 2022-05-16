NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum’s Prices Slashed After Celtics Advance The Celtics star was slashed from 14-to-1 to +275 at BetMGM by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

No matter where you look, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is atop the betting board when it comes to future tickets to win the NBA Finals MVP despite the fact the matchup has yet to be determined.

It comes after Tatum led the Celtics past the Milwaukee Bucks with a Game 7 victory on Sunday cementing Boston’s place in the Eastern Conference finals. It also is the product of some other league-wide developments as the Phoenix Suns, who had both Chris Paul and Devin Booker high up on the betting sheet, were eliminated in a stunning turn of events Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.

BetMGM revealed Monday how Tatum was further slashed to win the NBA Finals MVP after the conference semifinals. Tatum, who entered the playoffs 14-to-1 to win the award, now sits at +275. It means a $10 bet which would have won you $150 before the postseason started now will grant a pay day of $37.50. It’s also worth noting that Tatum was initially slashed from 15-to-1 to 6-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook entering the semifinal series.

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry — not to be confused with Celtics’ Grant Williams — and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic also had their prices slashed. Curry went from 14-to-1 before the series down to 2-to-1 while Doncic was moved from 25-to-1 down to 7-to-1, according to a release from BetMGM.

Tatum is responsible for the most tickets of any player left, as he trailed only Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Booker as of Monday morning. The market has 8.5% of NBA Finals MVP bets on Tatum, which accounted for 15.4% of the total money wagered.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Curry (+180) on the top line ahead of Tatum (+220), Doncic (+550) and Miami Heat guard Jimmy Buttler (+550). FanDuel Sportsbook, though, offers a bit more for your buck with Curry (+210), Tatum (+270), Butler (+550) and Doncic (+700) having the same or better payouts. Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown is 18-to-1 to win the award on DraftKings and 23-to-1 to win on FanDuel. It pays to do your shopping.

Tatum and the Celtics, of course, will have to get past the Heat in order for the All-NBA talent to give bettors a chance on cashing those tickets. Game 1 between Boston and Miami is set for Tuesday with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.