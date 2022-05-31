NBA Finals Odds: Betting Prices To Win MVP Before Celtics-Warriors Tatum and Curry are clear favorites to win NBA Finals MVP by Greg Dudek 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If things go the way oddsmakers see it, either Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry or Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will add to their personal trophy case at the conclusion of the upcoming NBA Finals.

Curry and Tatum are the two clear favorites to take home NBA Finals MVP honors with every other player trailing far behind the two superstars. Curry — who has never won the award despite the Warriors winning three NBA titles during his tenure with the organization — and Tatum have both already claimed hardware this postseason with each earning recognition as their respective conference finals’ MVP.

Curry has been outstanding in the playoffs, averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38% from beyond the arc on 9.9 attempts per game. Tatum’s numbers are just as impressive with the All-NBA First Team selection putting up 27 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this postseason.

While Curry and Tatum lead the pack, bettors can get terrific value on each team’s secondary star in Jaylen Brown and Klay Thompson. There are also a few dark-horse candidates that could net massive payouts if bettors take a chance.

Here are the top 10 players on the DraftKings Sportsbook betting sheet to win the Finals MVP:

Stephen Curry +110

Jayson Tatum +170

Jaylen Brown +1100

Klay Thompson +1500

Draymond Green +1800

Andrew Wiggins +2500

Jordan Poole +3500

Marcus Smart +4500

Al Horford +9000

Kevon Looney +10000

If Poole gets red-hot, as he has at times this postseason with five games of at least 27 points, he could shift the series and end up with a notable achievement just three years into his NBA career. Al Horford could seize the moment in his first NBA Finals as well, and winning NBA Finals MVP would certainly be the exclamation point on his 15-year career.

But star players have dominated this award in recent years with Andre Iguodala arguably being the last non-superstar to win Finals MVP honors in 2015.

The Celtics and Warriors get the NBA Finals started with Game 1 slated for Thursday night, and Golden State is the betting favorite going into the series to claim the new Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.